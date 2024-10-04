Baltimore Orioles Learned Difficult Lesson During 2024 MLB Season
It was a tale of two seasons for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024. One of the best teams in baseball in the first half, they were unable to recapture that success in the second half.
Hit hard by injuries to the pitching staff early, the lineup suffered some later into the summer. Eventually, it became too much to overcome as the Orioles stumbled into the postseason and were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Round.
On the positive side of things, the team did accomplish something that hasn’t been done in 50 years. 2023 and 2024 are the first time since 1973 and 1974 that the team won 90+ games and made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Alas, that is about the only good thing that can be taken out of a campaign that started with so much optimism but ended with a lot of question marks.
As shared by Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the biggest thing learned by Baltimore this season is that “momentum is a fickle thing”.
“Well, going from 101 wins and a quick playoff exit to just 91 wins and a quick playoff exit will have that kind of effect. And especially so when a step up initially seemed more likely. Most of Baltimore's 2023 roster was still in place, after all, except now it had Corbin Burnes atop its rotation and No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday waiting to join the lineup…
One wants to believe that the Orioles will regain their momentum in 2025, but that won't be so easy if they lose both Burnes and 44-homer slugger Anthony Santander to free agency,” the MLB expert wrote.
Not retaining Corbin Burns would create a massive hole in a starting rotation lacking reliable options. Zach Eflin emerged as a solid No. 2 after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays ahead of the deadline, but their other move was disastrous.
Trevor Rogers, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins, performed so poorly he was demoted to Triple-A. It was just another blow to a rotation that lost John Means, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries.
Grayson Rodriguez ended the season on the shelf with a lat injury as well, further hampering an already diminished staff.
Replacing the production Anthony Santander provided would not be easy. He is arguably the best power hitter in the American League behind New York Yankees star Aaron Judge.
Both players have set themselves up for massive paydays. There is a lot to like about the team moving forward, but there is some cause for concern, especially if two of their best players defect this offseason.