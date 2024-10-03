Blockbuster Offseason Trade Was Crucial for Baltimore Orioles Success in 2024
It has been an interesting season for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, as after looking like one of the best teams in the league in the first half of the season, they fell flat in the second half.
Even though the second half of the campaign wasn’t great, the Orioles were still the No.1 Wild Card team in the American League and made the playoffs.
This was the second straight year that Baltimore was able to reach the postseason, as after years of rebuilding, their team has finally seen some of their top prospects become stars.
This offseason, the Orioles made a blockbuster move to acquire Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers. Burnes is one of the top pitchers in the league and the hope was that he would be the ace of the staff to help take them to the next level.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke about the decision to acquire Burnes as one of the biggest moves that shaped the season.
“The Orioles needed an ace to anchor their pitching staff, and they got their guy when they traded consensus Top 100 prospect Joey Ortiz and controllable left-hander DL Hall to the Milwaukee Brewers for Corbin Burnes on Feb. 1. It was a steep price to pay for a player poised to reach free agency at the end of the season, but it also plugged the most glaring hole on the roster for a team on the rise.”
If not for Burnes, the Orioles might not have made the playoffs this season at all. Baltimore dealt with a lot of injuries this year, especially to the starting rotation. This campaign, Burnes totaled a 15-9 record, 2.92 ERA, and 181 strikeouts in 32 starts.
While the price for the talented right-hander was steep, it ended up being a necessary move for Baltimore this season.
As expected, Burnes took the mound for the Orioles in the first game of the Wild Card Series against the Kansas City Royals. The veteran had a great performance, but unfortunately, Baltimore wasn’t able to muster a run for him.
While Burnes has been great for the Orioles, his future with the team is uncertain. As an upcoming free agent, he will likely be the most-sought after pitcher on the market. That will likely result in a massive contract, and one that could be too steep for Baltimore.
Regardless of what the future holds for Burnes on the Orioles, he was certainly an impact player for them this year.