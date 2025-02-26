Baltimore Orioles Legends Working To Improve Superstar Duo's Defense
The Baltimore Orioles may have the best middle infield in baseball. They already have arguably the game's top shortstop in Gunnar Henderson, while Jackson Holliday has the tools to be an elite second baseman.
That said, both players still have room for improvement. Henderson is only 23, but he could use some polish in the field after leading American League shortstops in errors (25) last year.
Meanwhile, Holliday is still a work in progress after struggling during his rookie season last year. The former No. 1 draft pick is still making adjustments at the plate, plus he's still getting acclimated to second base after spending most of his minor league career at shortstop.
Fortunately, the Orioles have brought out the big guns to work with their double play tandem. Former All-Star Brian Roberts is coaching Holliday at second base, while three-time Gold Glove winner J.J. Hardy is working with Henderson at shortstop.
Roberts joined MLB Network on Tuesday to discuss his work with Baltimore's young stars, including Holliday and Henderson. He says coaching them has been easy, as they've been eager to learn.
"You look at the young position players in this organization, and it is really a treat to get to work with them," Roberts said. "They're so talented...They love to learn. They're just humble, humble superstars."
Now 47, Roberts made two All-Star teams during his 13 seasons with the Orioles from 2001 to 2013, so he knows a thing or two about playing second base. Like Holliday, he grew up playing shortstop, so he understands the challenge of changing positions.
While Holliday has the range, arm and reflexes to play second, he's still learning the finer points of manning the keystone, such as footwork and turning quick double plays.
"One of the things we've been working on quite a bit is the feed from second to short on the double play," Roberts said. "One of the things that he has a tendency to do right now is get his feet a little crossed up...What we're working on is really squaring his body, learning that backhand power feed."
Holliday has impressed Roberts and Hardy with his quick adjustments and feel for the position, showing major signs of improvement this spring.
While learning a new position is tough, it sounds like the 21-year-old is getting the hang of it and will keep getting better with more reps. If he and Henderson fulfill their potential, Baltimore will be tough to stop in 2025.