Baltimore Orioles Middle Infield Duo Have Top Under-25 Pairing in Baseball
The Baltimore Orioles boast arguably the best long-term lineup in baseball, loaded with young players who have already cemented their status as everyday producers in the big leagues.
Left fielder Colton Cowser was the runner-up behind New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil as the AL Rookie of the Year in 2024. Third baseman Jordan Westburg was an All-Star last year, his first full Major League season.
Catcher Adley Rutschman, despite a brutal second half last year, remains a top player at his position in the game. Outfielder Heston Kjerstad and corner infielder Coby Mayo will be looking to make an impact in 2025 with extended opportunities.
All of those players are established producers and stellar performers, but they haven’t quite reached the level or possess the upside of the Orioles middle infield duo of Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday.
Both players were selected by Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic (subscription required) as part of his MLB All-Under-25 team.
Henderson, who plays shortstop for Baltimore, is the third baseman on the team, playing on the left side with Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Holliday handles second base, beating out Luis Garcia Jr. of the Washington Nationals and Colt Keith of the Detroit Tigers.
It is certainly surprising to see Holliday on the list given how brutal his rookie campaign was. But, with immense upside, Nesbitt is betting on him figuring things out in Year 2 and emerging as the best young player at the keystone in 2025.
He wasn’t the No. 1-ranked prospect in the sport by accident heading into the 2024 campaign. Turning only 21 years old this past December, he is barely scratching the surface of his potential.
Holliday had only 145 games of minor league experience under his belt heading into the 2024 season, as he was promoted aggressively. With some more at-bats to his name, an increase in production is expected.
Will he be able to reach the heights of his partner in crime up the middle?
Henderson won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2023 and ascended to true superstar levels in 2024 when he finished fourth in the MVP race. Aaron Judge of the Yankees won the award, with Witt in second and Juan Soto in third.
Henderson hit 37 home runs with 31 doubles and seven triples, knocking in 92 runs despite being in the leadoff spot for 544 of his 719 plate appearances. 21 stolen bases were added for good measure as he made an impact in every facet of the game.
The Henderson/Holliday duo is one that Orioles fans will get to watch for years to come.
Most teams are fortunate enough to have one star infielder; Baltimore has two and a stellar supporting cast.