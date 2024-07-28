Baltimore Orioles Linked to Four Starting Pitchers After Eflin Trade
The Baltimore Orioles have already made one big move to improve their starting pitching rotation.
Zach Eflin was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in what was a move that boosted the Orioles' World Series chances. He will fill a valuable role in the rotation, although there could still be more help added.
Even after the trade for Eflin, Baltimore has interest in trading for another starting pitcher. Keeping that in mind, four names have come up as potential targets.
Those four names came from MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He mentioned that the Orioles still could look to pursue names like Jack Flaherty, Yusei Kikuchi, Blake Snell, and Frankie Montas.
"After acquiring Zach Eflin, who is under contract for next season at $18 million, the Orioles are not opposed to acquiring a rental starter. Jack Flaherty, Yusei Kikuchi, Blake Snell and Frankie Montas all fall into that category. Teams view Snell as likely to opt out after this season, as long as he is healthy."
All four of those players would be major improvements to the rotation as well.
Flaherty has had a very good 2024 season, starting in 18 games and compiling a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched. He was acquired as a rental last season by Baltimore in a trade, but came up well short of expectations.
Kikuchi is another name that has drawn a ton of interest on the trade market. He has put together a 4-9 record this season in 22 starts to go along with a 4.75 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, a 4.3 K/BB ratio, and 115.2 innings pitched.
Snell is one of the more intriguing starting pitchers that could be available. When he's playing his best, he's an elite ace. He started off the season slow, but over his last four games has thrown 24.0 innings, giving up only two earned runs, eight hits, seven walks, and striking out 30.
Montas is a name that has come on strong as a potential trade target. He has gone 4-8 this season to go along with a 5.01 ERA, a 1.44 WHIP, a 1.9 K/BB ratio, and 93.1 innings pitched in 19 starts.
Expect to see the Orioles remain active ahead of the trade deadline.
They're clearly interested in making any improvements they can make to their pitching staff and all of these guys are names to keep a close eye on.