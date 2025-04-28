Baltimore Orioles Look To Turn Season Around in Home Series Against New York Yankees
The Baltimore Orioles are 10-17 through the first month of the season.
They are 5-6 at home this year, but they have played a majority of their games on the road, where they have the same amount of wins, but also have six more losses.
In fact, the Orioles just spent all of last week on the road.
They lost two of three against the Washington Nationals and they were just swept by the Detroit Tigers.
Starting Monday, Baltimore returns home to host the New York Yankees for a three-game series.
For the series, they will hand the ball to Tomoyuki Sugano on Monday and Cade Povich on Wednesday. Tuesday's starter is still to be determined.
Sugano has been the best starting pitcher on the team this season.
In five starts, he owns a 3.54 ERA in 28 innings pitched. The 35-year-old has walked just five batters, but he only has nine strikeouts. Additionally, opponents are hitting .252 off the right-hander.
Sugano is in the second percentile in whiff percentage, which is why he does not get many strikeouts. Attacking the zone is usually a good thing, but the Yankees can do a lot of damage at the plate. The good news is Sugano gets a lot of ground balls, which will work to his advantage on Monday.
Povich is a different story.
The left-hander is coming off his best start of 2025 when he allowed just one run over 6.2 innings against the Nationals. He allowed just four hits and struck out five. In the win, Povich was able to lower his ERA by 1.34 runs and his WHIP by 0.35.
On the season as a whole, the 25-year-old has a 5.04 ERA in 25.0 innings pitched. However, when taking away his start against the Cincinnati Reds, his ERA drops to 2.97.
Povich has also struck out 23 batters while walking nine in his first full season in the Major Leagues.
Tuesday is still up in the air, but Baltimore has choices.
Kyle Gibson was able to throw five strong innings in his latest rehab start in High-A. The right-hander might need another start in the minors before returning to the bigs, but the Orioles could definitely use him.
They have to figure out a way to start winning games soon.
It is still early in the season, but they don't want to put themselves into a hole they can't climb out of.
