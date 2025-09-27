Baltimore Orioles lose promising outfielder to injury
The Baltimore Orioles lost their left fielder to injury against the New York Yankees on Friday night.
Outfielder Dylan Beavers exited the game with what the Orioles are calling right shin discomfort. He was replaced in left by Dylan Carlson in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Beavers fouled a ball off his lower leg in his at-bat in the top of the fourth inning. This prompted interim manager Tony Mansolino to remove him from the game before the next half inning.
Beavers, the Orioles' No. 2 ranked prospect in their farm system, was called up to the major leagues on August 16.
Since making his MLB debut, Beavers has slashed .240/.383/.423 with a .806 OPS, four home runs and 14 RBI in 33 games.
While Beavers has hit .268 with a .857 OPS against right-handed pitching, the lefty swinger has struggled immensely against left-handers. In 20 at-bats versus southpaws, Beavers has hit just .150 with a .670 OPS this season.
The severity of Beavers' injury is not yet known but there are only two games remaining in the regular season.
The future looks bright
Although the Orioles had a disappointing season, the future appears to be bright in Baltimore.
The Orioles have loads of young talent from a position player standpoint in Beavers, Samuel Basallo, Enrique Bradfield Jr., Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rustchman, Coby Mayo, Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday.
The real question marks stem from the pitching staff which has been decimated by injuries over the past two seasons.
Hard-throwing closer Felix Bautista underwent shoulder surgery in August and will miss most of if not the entire 2026 season, which is a massive blow to an already shaky Baltimore bullpen.
The Orioles will need to make some moves to upgrade their 'pen and bring in a closer in the offseason. Baltimore traded all of their reliable veteran relievers away at the trade deadline in July.
The good news in the starting rotation is that Kyle Bradish just came back from Tommy John surgery to make five starts this season, as did Tyler Wells who made four starts coming off 2024 TJ surgery.
Grayson Rodriguez will be back from debridement surgery after dealing with several injuries since the 2024 season. Rodriguez did not make an appearance in 2025.
Baltimore will be hoping that Trevor Rogers can continue his dominance next season as the team's ace. Despite getting roughed up in his final start of the season, the southpaw posted a dazzling 1.81 ERA in 18 starts.
The Orioles will also need to decide whether they're going to keep Mansolino or bring in a new manager in 2026.