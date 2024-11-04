Baltimore Orioles Make Nearly Obvious Decision on Key Infielder's Future
Heading into the MLB offseason, the Baltimore Orioles had to make a decision about the future of first baseman Ryan O'Hearn.
O'Hearn was a key contributor for the Orioles' offense in 2024. However, he had an option that the front office had to make a decision about.
They have officially made that decision.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Baltimore has decided to pick up his option that is worth $7.5 million.
While the decision had to be made, this is no surprise. O'Hearn was a key player for the Orioles last season and he will continue being a key in 2025.
During the 2024 campaign with Baltimore, O'Hearn ended up playing in 142 games. He hit 15 home runs to go along with 59 RBI, while slashing .264/.334/.427.
Those numbers show why the Orioles wanted to bring him back. He's not a superstar, but he's the kind of consistent bat that every team needs to have to complement their stars.
Baltimore also has a couple of huge free agency situations to figure out.
Both starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and outfielder Anthony Santander are free agents this offseason. They could very well end up losing both of those players to other teams.
It seems likely that the Orioles will try to bring Burnes back and possibly Santander, but both players could choose to sign elsewhere. Should they both leave, Baltimore will need to pivot quickly to replace them.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Baltimore as the offseason picks up speed. Bringing O'Hearn back was expected, but now it's a final decision and he'll resume his role with the Orioles in 2025.