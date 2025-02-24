Baltimore Orioles Need To Find Consistent At-Bats for Highly-Touted Prospect
The Baltimore Orioles have one of the deepest corner positional groups in baseball.
There are certainly positives to having quality depth, as they are well-positioned to handle an injury or extended absence for a player. Even if someone goes into a slump, they have options to turn to until the player can work their way out of it.
However, there are some complications to having so many good players at the same position, as there are only so many at-bats available in a game. Manager Brandon Hyde is going to have his work cut out for him to figure things out.
Given their need on the pitching mound for an ace, it would make sense to dip into what is a strength to upgrade their starting rotation.
Alas, to this point, that hasn’t seemed something the front office and ownership have seriously considered. The Orioles have been linked to a few pitchers on the trade market, but nothing more than a few rumors.
At some point, something will have to give, as Baltimore has too many good players and not enough playing time to go around.
One of the players they have to find time for is Coby Mayo, who was selected by Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) as one of the rookies most likely to have an impact during the 2025 season.
A versatile corner infielder, he has done everything he could to prove he is ready for an extended look at the Major League level.
He struggled in his cameo after debuting in 2024, recording a slash line of .098/.196/.098 in 46 plate appearances. That should not sway their opinion of him, as he crushed the ball in the minor leagues.
Last year at Triple-A Norfolk, Mayo had a slash line of .287/.364/.562 in 390 plate appearances. He hit 22 home runs with 23 doubles and three triples, knocking in 67 runs and score 61.
Mayo has conquered the minor leagues and deserves a shot at regular at-bats at the Major League level.
Finding those opportunities, however, will be a challenge.
At third base, the team has All-Star Jordan Westburg. Locking down first base is Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn, who also receives at-bats as the designated hitter.
Designated hitter is where Heston Kjerstad is expected to get some opportunities, as the outfield is full with him, Colton Cowser and free-agent signing Tyler O’Neill.
Ramon Laureano and Dylan Carlson were both signed in free agency, adding to the logjam on the corner outfield spots.
One thing Mayo does have going for him is that he is a right-handed hitter; so many of the aforementioned players hit from the left side, so he could find his way into the lineup when a southpaw is on the mound.
That likely isn’t enough, as the team needs to find him consistent playing time to continue his development.
More aggression should be shown on the trade market, as dipping into their hitting depth to upgrade the starting rotation makes plenty of sense.