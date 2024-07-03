Baltimore Orioles Minor League Talent Making the Future Look Even Brighter
The Baltimore Orioles have officially opened their championship window. After years of patience, good drafting, and elite development, they have arrived on the scene as a serious contender.
Behind the impressive production of young players like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle, and Heston Kjerstad now, the future looks extremely bright.
While the Orioles are a serious contender already, their future still looks even brighter than their present.
MLB.com's Baltimore beat writer Jake Rill has revealed just how good the future still looks. Jackson Holliday is still the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Samuel Basallo is the No. 12 ranked prospect, Coby Mayo moved up to No. 15, and Heston Kjerstad is No. 20.
Needless to say, all four of those players are without question capable of becoming future superstars.
Clearly, the Orioles are loaded with young talent. But, they have also added veteran talent and leadership around their young talent.
Making the blockbuster offseason trade to acquire starting pitcher Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers was a massive move. They also have veterans like Cedrick Mullens and Anthony Santander anchoring the offense.
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB trade deadline later this month, Baltimore will have an opportunity to add more win-now talent. They could be a team to watch for a blockbuster trade for either a starting pitcher or a bullpen arm.
There is no question that getting aggressive to pursue a championship this season is appealing. However, they need to make sure that they don't jump the gun.
With all of the talent that is already on the roster and how much talent is still coming up through the minor leagues, the Orioles should consider remaining patient.
Being patient has worked to get them to this point. If they stay the course, the patience could pay off even bigger than it already has.
All of that being said, this is going to be a fun team to watch and a serious contender for years to come. Baltimore has done it the right way. After years of disappointing seasons, the young talent they have accumulated has helped get them to this point and it will continue taking them higher.