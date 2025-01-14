Baltimore Orioles Must Look to Poach Pitcher from AL East Rival
The Baltimore Orioles have had a rollercoaster of an offseason. However, it is very clear that the team still needs to add more help for the starting rotation.
Losing Corbin Burnes was a massive blow for the Orioles. While it had become the expected outcome, they lost their ace and one of the best pitchers in baseball.
So far, Baltimore has been unable to replace him.
With that being said, there are still some options available in free agency and in the trade market. If the Orioles want to get aggressive, they could find some much-needed help.
One potential option would be to steal a veteran starting pitcher away from an AL East rival in free agency.
At this point in the offseason, a lot of the top-tier pitchers have been snatched up. Boston Red Sox free agent starter Nick Pivetta is one of the best options left available for teams who need rotation help.
Pivetta, who is now 31 years old and will turn 32 in February, should be a target for Baltimore.
Throughout the course of the 2024 MLB season, Pivetta ended up starting 26 games and he appeared in 27. He racked up a 6-12 record to go along with a 4.14 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 4.8 K/BB ratio, and 145.2 innings pitched.
Granted, those are not ace numbers. The Orioles would not be signing him to be an ace.
Unfortunately, the fact of the matter is that Baltimore isn't going to have a true "ace" this season. They are going to need to rely on having a group of talented pitchers who come together to create a solid rotation.
Depending on the price tag and length of contract, Pivetta could help improve the overall talent level of the rotation. He's not going to come in and pitch like an All-Star, but he can eat up some innings and turn in quality starts here and there.
All of that being said, the Orioles need to find someone else for the rotation. They have taken a step backwards from where they were in 2024. Adding a piece like Pivetta could help them recover a bit.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about Baltimore and their pitching situation. It's disappointing to see where the team currently stands, but the Orioles can still work to try and salvage their offseason.