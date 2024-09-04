Baltimore Orioles Named a Dark Horse Suitor for Juan Soto
The Baltimore Orioles are already one of the best teams in baseball. However, great teams are always looking to improve even more.
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB offseason, could the Orioles look to get even better? Could they try to sign the top free agent that will be available?
Of course, the top free agent in baseball will be New York Yankees' superstar outfielder Juan Soto. He's expected to receive a massive contract. Now, Baltimore is being viewed as a potential contender to end up signing him.
Recently, MLB.com reporter Mark Feinsand has named the Orioles as a potential "dark horse" candidate to sign Soto.
"I’ll go with the Orioles, just because that would be so much fun."
Outside of Baltimore, there are a few other teams who have been named possible contenders to sign Soto. Those teams are the Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Obviously, there are a few other teams who would love to be able to sign Soto. But, they're not expected to have a chance to do so when everything is said and done.
Soto is a franchise-changing player. If the Orioles were able to sign him, they would instantly become even more lethal contenders. Baltimore should absolutely consider the option.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Soto has played in 134 games. He has hit 37 home runs to go along with 96 RBI, while also batting .293/.420/.585.
Adding those numbers would make for pure entertainment when watching the Orioles' offense.
While it may not be likely that Baltimore will end up signing Soto, they'll be a team to watch. If they choose to get super aggressive, they could swing the kind of contract that the 25-year-old superstar will be demanding.
At this point in time, it seems likely that Soto will end up re-signing with New York. The Yankees have been viewed as the favorite for him in free agency all along.
That being said, Soto could be persuaded to leave with a perfect situation. Could the Orioles end up being that perfect situation? They certainly would have a good pitch for him.
Expect to hear more rumors about Soto as the offseason draws closer. Baltimore may not end up being a serious suitor for him, but for now they're a team to monitor.