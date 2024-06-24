Baltimore Orioles Named 'Fit' for Intriguing Cheap Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles pitching staff has taken a major hit in recent weeks, losing three starting pitchers for the remainder of the season.
While they'll need to add an arm or two at the deadline, The Athletic's MLB Staff reported last week that they don't plan to decide right now on who they'll add. The plan for the Orioles is to let the next few weeks play out and go from there.
"After losing Bradish, the Orioles still plan to let the next handful of weeks further inform their decision-making, and, for now, they may be able to afford to wait. Though troublesome, it's likely that Bradish's latest injury hardly shocked Baltimore's brass since he was already sidelined with a sprained UCL earlier this year."
1.5 games out of first place in the American League East, if they want to win the division, a move might have to come sooner than later as they're just 4-6 in their last 10 games.
However, since they are holding a healthy lead in the Wild Card race, they have bought themselves some time to figure things out.
Searching for upgrades, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com deemed them a "potential fit" for right-hander Cal Quantrill.
"It's not common for the Rockies to have a starting pitcher to deal around Deadline time, and although Quantrill has another year of control (he's arbitration-eligible for a fourth and final time next winter), Colorado might look to seize on his strong first half in a pitching-needy market."
Quantrill, 29 years old, owns a 3.50 ERA, 132 ERA+, and has struck out 64 in 90.0 innings.
He had an impressive campaign in 2021, posting a 2.89 ERA in 149 2/3 innings pitched. Playing for the Colorado Rockies, and all of the troubles that come with pitching at Coors Field, there's certainly optimism that Quantrill could be even better than he's already been this season.
Baltimore could look to land an elite-level starting pitcher, but with multiple injuries to their staff, adding depth arms might be the better idea.
Quantrill likely won't come in and be a top tier pitcher on the staff, but if he can give them good innings, he'd be a perfect addition.
Adding an arm of his caliber, or multiple guys who are at a similar level, won't require the Orioles to move some of their top prospects.
This would allow them to make other trades for better talent or continue to develop them in the minors and wait to move them at a later time.