Baltimore Orioles Named Longshot Trade Destination For Toronto Blue Jays Megastar
The Baltimore Orioles have been holding onto a lot of young talent for some time now, but could now be the best time to go all-in for a trade.
With the rumors of the Toronto Blue Jays moving on from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. kicking up again, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently named the Orioles a 'longshot' potential trade partner.
It is hard to imagine the Blue Jays willingly moving on from such a talent, but their hand may be forced if they feel like they won't be able to sign him to long term deal.
Keeping him past the trade deadline and letting him walk in free agency would be even worse than having to trade him.
When it comes to bidding wars in trade talks, no team can offer more than Baltimore. It's more about what they are willing to part ways with.
Toronto wants to get back more than the Washington Nationals got in their Juan Soto trade, but that seems like a tall ask.
Soto fetched the Nationals a promising starting infielder, a starting pitcher and three prospects. While the Orioles may be able to match that, should they?
At the time, Soto was a better and more reliable talent that was a few years younger and had an extra half year of eligibility. Asking for the same price would be a reach.
That's not to say Guerrero isn't worth a lot, though. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is coming off of a season that saw him post a .323/.396/.544 slash line with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. He's hit 30 homers in three of the last four seasons and has a career high of 48.
Defensively, he is a negative at first base. They did give him another shot at third last season adn the results were slightly better, though in a small sample size. The reality is that whoever trades for him will have to accept a sacrifice in the field for one of the best bats in baseball.
As for what Baltimore would need to give up, it would indeed be a lot. It would for sure mean moving on from at least one of Coby Mayo or Samuel Basallo. While that would hurt on paper, the good news is that Guererro would be an immediate replacement and upgrade.
Any other player included in the trade would be much easier to cope with, whether it be a starter like Cade Povich or prospect like Trace Bright.
The Orioles have enough young talent and should now turn their focus on getting better and competing for a World Series. Not to mention, Guerrero would be a much-needed right hand bat in the lineup.