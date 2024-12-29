Four Baltimore Orioles Prospects Most Likely to Make MLB Debut Next Year
The Baltimore Orioles got off to a hot start last year, but eventually died down in the second half.
They've been busy this offseason replacing some of their lost players, but still have some questions facing the roster for next year.
While the Orioles likely aren't done adding to the pitching staff, there isn't much left on the docket.
For the rest of their needs in-season, there are a handful of top prospects that could be ready to get called up to the MLB roster at some point for Baltimore.
C/1B Samuel Basallo
A lot has been made of Basallo in the past couple of years, but for good reason. He exploded onto the scene in 2023 and the hype around his bat has remained.
This past campaign was a bit more modest, but that still means a .278/.341/.449 slash line with 19 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He also played in the MLB Futures Game and by the end of the season he was with Triple-A Norfolk.
He is just 20-years-old, so the Orioles might not want to rush him like they did with Jackson Holliday, but his bat could also be too good to hide for much longer.
RHP Trace Bright
Bright needs to cut down on the walks, but he remains an intriguing arm with plenty of strikeout potential.
The 24-year-old has a 3.98 career ERA with 11.2 K/9, but 4.9 BB/9. But he went 0-11 last year with a 2-to-1 strikeout ratio. He's mostly been a starter and hasn't pitched above Double-A Chesapeake. But his live arm makes him a candidate to start or relieve.
If he comes out of spring training with a spot at Triple-A, he has a chance for a call-up.
OF Dylan Beavers
Beavers is a well-rounded outfielder that can do a little bit of everything. However, he is a bit of a jack of all trades, master of none. But teams need those types of players, especially from a young outfielder who can start as a depth piece on the MLB roster.
The 23-year-old's best attribute is his speed. He has the range to be an elite defender while also stealing a lot of bases — 58 in the last two seasons.
An injury or continued struggles in the outfield could open the door for him enough to burst through. He had a cup of coffee at Trple-A last season. Expect him to start there and be on stand-by.
RHP Alex Pham
Pham is a much more predictable prospect. He projects as a long-term back-end starter in a rotation.
The California native has been imrpoving his control while also maintaining a high-strikeout rate.
With only Tomoyuki Sugano added to the rotation this offseason and Corbin Burnes now officially gone, Pham could fill a big-need at some point next year. Like Bright, he hasn't pitched in Triple-A so a strong spring training is key to positioning him for a call-up.