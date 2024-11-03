Baltimore Orioles Named Potential Trade Suitor for Houston Astros Ace
As the Baltimore Orioles head into the offseason, there will be a couple of main areas that they will be focused on to try and improve their team.
This season, the Orioles were able to reach the 90-win mark for the second straight season, despite struggling in the second half of the season, they were one of the best teams in the league in the first half.
The hot start really is what resulted in Baltimore making the playoffs this season, as they were a mediocre team for the last couple of months in 2024. While some players didn’t produce up to the levels that they were capable of, injuries really held the Orioles back.
In the starting rotation and in the bullpen, Baltimore was unable to overcome having some key players out, as it became obvious that those two key areas for them to address this offseason.
Arguably, the most important thing for the Orioles to accomplish this offseason is to re-sign their ace, Corbin Burnes. The right-hander is hitting free agency as arguably the best pitcher available, and he will likely be the highest paid pitcher this offseason.
Keeping Burnes is critical for Baltimore, as they very well could have missed the playoffs in 2024 if not for his strong season. However, while they need to sign their ace, they also need to get another top-end starter if they want to become World Series contenders.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report linked the Orioles with Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros.
While it might sound crazy that the Astros would trade their ace, it could make some sense. Due to the southpaw being a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, it might be possible. With Alex Bregman being a free agent this season, and Kyle Tucker joining Valdez as a free agent next year, those are three potentially massive contracts.
It feels unlikely that the Astros would sign all three to what would surely be over $100 million for each of them, and if they prioritize Bregman and Tucker over Valdez, then trading him and getting a haul back makes a lot of sense.
For Baltimore, adding the southpaw would give them potentially the best 1-2 punch in the majors if they are able to re-sign their ace as well. While the asking price would certainly be significant, the Orioles have a lot of good young players and prospects that they could certainly move in a blockbuster deal.