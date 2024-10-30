Baltimore Orioles Need To Consider These 4 Free Agents Who Rake at Camden Yards
The Baltimore Orioles continue to run into a wall when it comes to the postseason.
For the second straight season, the team made it into the postseason after rebuilding the entire organization for almost a decade beforehand. The accomplishment of making the playoffs is worth mentioning, but the Orioles have yet to make any type of noise what they get there these past two years. The team was swept in both playoffs and is back on the couch, waiting for another crack at it in 2025.
So, the Orioles will now shift their focus to the offseason. They have plenty of questions to answer this winter, with a young core quickly approaching decision time on whether or not to offer an extension. They also have a few pending free agents, including your leading home run leader from this past season.
The team will need to look to the free-agent market to improve their roster for another run at a World Series. While they look for the right pieces, what better place to start than with players who have had success at a place where half their games will be played in 2025?
Of the 76 pending unrestricted free agents this offseason, only a handful have found constant success when competing at Camden Yards, the Orioles' home field.
Here are the top players looking for a new team this winter that have performed the best at Oriole Park regardless of position or team need.
Highest OPS - Pete Alonso
Although not many games in Alonso’s career were played in Baltimore, he made the most of it when he was there. Across seven contests in Camden Yards, the ‘Polar Bear’ has hit an outstanding 1.185 OPS. This high performance at the plate includes seven extra-base hits, including four home runs.
First base isn’t really a need for the Orioles heading into the offseason, but with the potential moves of some players this winter, Ryan Mountcastle could be one of them. If that’s the case, could an offer be sent to a power-hitting guy like Alonso?
Best Batting Average - Max Kepler
Across 12 games in his career at Camden Yards, long-time Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler has performed well at the plate. He holds a .349 batting average across 48 plate appearances. The Orioles may need some help in the outfield next season if players such as Anthony Santander sign elsewhere. Kepler could be an excellent addition, as he seemingly already hits well at the team’s home field.
Most Home Runs - J.D. Martinez
Being a veteran in this league has its perks. After 48 games in Baltimore, J.D. Martinez leads all free agents (who haven’t played for the Orioles) with 18 home runs. Those stats, plus his 30 total extra-base hits, helped him rack up a .651 slugging at the Baltimore ballpark.
After a solid run into the NLCS for Martinez and the New York Mets, the 37-year-old will be back on the market this winter. Would a veteran presence off the bench or as a designated hitter option be a good fit for the Orioles?
Best of the Rest - Juan Soto
It’s exciting when the biggest free agent on the market also performs well at your home ballpark. That's the case for the Orioles, as Soto played well in Baltimore. In his 20 games at the ballpark, he has hit .329/.430/.575 with five home runs and 11 RBI.
There will most definitely be a bidding war for the services of Soto for 2025 and beyond, but the thought of having him playing in Camden Yards as a home team player is one that will make any Orioles fan get excited. The new ownership group is looking to “speed up the effort” to make it to a World Series. No one else this winter would move that needle faster than the best hitter on the planet.