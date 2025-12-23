Pete Alonso explains why Orioles are his 'perfect fit'

The Baltimore Orioles made one of the biggest splashes in this current MLB offseason when they signed slugger Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal.

While the Orioles have made several impactful moves this winter, acquiring one of baseball's premier power hitters was massive for the roster, given that Alonso has hit at least 34 home runs in every single full season of his MLB career to this point, and the Orioles didn't have a hitter produce more than 17 home runs in 2025.

Read more: Orioles eyeing trade for lefty reliever

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias was asked about signing Alonso during his December 11 appearance on the Orioles Hot Stove Show and said, “We had quite a nice presentation for him about the Orioles, living in Baltimore, the types of players that we have on the team, the great facilities that we have... So I think he was really appealed by all of that.

"I think that Pete has been one of the most productive, steady and consistent middle of the lineup sluggers. Plays every game, and just the consistency and volume of the production that he brings has been elite around baseball, and so we’re gonna get a lot of production around him. But I also expect that the way he’s going to interact with the rest of the batting lineup is going to hopefully help raise the performances of the young guys around him, Elias added.

New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) celebrates a solo home run against Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pete Alonso Assesses Baltimore Orioles Fit

Alonso was the guest on a December 22 episode of Foul Territory and reiterated the same optimism that Elias showed.

When asked about the Orioles' recruiting process, Alonso said, "To be honest, it kind of started early. It started right at the GM meetings, where Mike [Elias] sat down with my agent, Scott [Boras], and it's like of like they just wanted to gauge interest. And for me, I'm like, they've got a great, talented young core, and Camden is a very, very gorgeous park. It's a great place to play, it's always for me a very enjoyable place to hit.

"So I'm like, yeah, if they're interested, I'd love to hear what they have to say. For me, the couple of points that drove home and stood out were, they pretty much gave me a full blueprint, Mike Elias and then [Craig Albernaz], the manager," Alonso continued.

"I just think for me, my game, and what I can bring to a team, I feel like this is the perfect fit," he concluded.

"I just think for me, my game and what I can bring to a team, this is the perfect fit."



The Orioles wasted no time in recruiting Pete Alonso and were able to lay out their plans. pic.twitter.com/XgzCUooQ8y — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 22, 2025

Orioles fans are counting down the days until they get to see Alonso hitting in their uniform.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles