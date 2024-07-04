Baltimore Orioles Newly Reinstated Starter Provides Immediate Boost
The Baltimore Orioles have reinstated right handed starter Dean Kremer from the 15-day injured list and started on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, the team optioned reliever Nick Vespi to Triple-A Norfolk.
Kremer hit the IL on May 21 with a right triceps strain. Prior to the injury, the righty made nine starts to the tune of a 4.32 ERA and 8.8 K/9 in 50 innings for the Orioles. In three rehab starts at Triple-A, the 28-year-old struggled. While he struck out nine in 8.2 innings, Kremer allowed 14 runs, 11 of them earned, and walked four. His ERA on the rehab stint was 11.42.
Despite the rough stretch in the minors, the veteran was handed the ball against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday and provided an immediate boost.
The right-hander went five innings, allowing just two hits in a scoreless outing while striking out eight batters and walking two. If he can deliver these type of performances for them going forward, that would be a major development.
Kremer has been a reliable starter for Baltimore over the last few seasons. In 2023, he was second on the team with 172.2 innings pitched and had a 4.12 ERA leading to a slightly below league average ERA+ of 98.
The year prior, he threw 125.1 innings and had an ERA of 3.23 and ERA+ of 121. He isn't the typical strikeout pitcher seen nowadays, with a career 8.8 K/9. What he does do is go out every start and give quality innings.
On the other side of this roster move, left handed reliever Nick Vespi was optioned to Triple-A. Vespi was recalled on June 15 when Kyle Bradish was placed on the injured list. The 28-year-old made eight appearances in his second stint of the season.
Over 9.1 innings, Vespi struck out seven and walked two, allowing four runs for a 3.86 ERA.
Vespi has spent most of his three year career in an up and down role, his career high in games pitched being 25 at the big league level. The Orioles' bullpen has been dominant for much of the season, with Craig Kimbrel and Jacob Webb both having great years. On the season, Vespi has a 3.18 ERA, so it's likely he will make a return at some point.
Despite Kremer being added back to the rotation, the Orioles will be a big contender to acquire a starting pitcher at the trade deadline.
Even after trading for Corbin Burnes and the breakout of Grayson Rodriguez, they will be named as an option in every pitcher rumor.