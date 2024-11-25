Baltimore Orioles Officially Announce Their Coaching Staff With Exciting Additions
Once the 2024 season ended, the Baltimore Orioles wasted little time making some changes to their organization.
In fact, they were the busiest team around the league when it came to altering how things were going to be set up and operate going forward.
That came on the heels of their second straight sweep in the playoffs.
Figuring out how they can get the most out of this young roster, general manager Mike Elias and skipper Brandon Hyde hinted that some changes would be coming, and they certainly delivered on that.
After some speculation about who would fill the coaching openings, the Orioles have officially announced their staff for the 2025 season.
Two of the most exciting additions come by the way of Robinson Chirinos and Buck Britton.
Chirinos is being hired into the bench coach role, a huge move since this will be his coaching debut after he retired from playing in 2023.
Hyde is a huge fan of his from his time in Baltimore during the 2022 season, having served as the backup catcher where he became well liked by the fans, coaching staff and players.
Chirinos has been hailed as a future Major League manager at some point in his career, and he will get his start with the Orioles as he looks to help this group reach their ceiling of being World Series contenders.
The other move that will draw headlines is Britton being added as a Major League coach.
He's being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk manager after he was there for the past three years, leading them to a championship and mentoring some of the top prospects who played at that affiliate level until they were called up to The Show.
Britton is another coach who is viewed as a future MLB manager, so adding him to this staff where he has great relationships in place with players on this roster is a smart move.
It was previously announced that Tommy Joseph was coming over from the Seattle Mariners to serve as the assistant hitting coach under Cody Asche, but it's now being revealed that upper-level hitting coordinator, Sherman Johnson, is adding assistant hitting coach to his title as well.
Johnson was Triple-A Norfolk's hitting coach in 2023, again giving him experience with the number of star prospects who are now starring at the Major League level.
All of these moves are exciting for this Orioles team.
They needed to shake some things up, and by promoting some of the brightest coaches from within their own organization, this could be the exact thing Baltimore needs to push them to that next level.