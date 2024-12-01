Baltimore Orioles’ Offseason Strategy Mysterious to Baseball Insiders, Agents
The MLB winter meetings are less than two weeks away in Dallas and the Baltimore Orioles are likely working the free-agent and trade market trying to satisfy the needs that just about every expert agrees they have.
A top-of-the-line starting pitcher, a slugging outfielder and some relief help are on the list. Everyone agrees on that.
What insiders and agents can’t seem to agree on is what the Orioles actually intend to do.
Recently, the Baltimore Banner spoke to MLB insiders and agent about what they’re hearing I regards to the Orioles entering the winter meetings.
One agent offered an interesting take. With a new owner in David Rubenstein, one who seems committed to spending, entering his first offseason as owner it would seem general manager Mike Elias would have the resources he needs to pursue just about any free agent he wants.
That’s a new dynamic for Elias, who has led the team’s baseball operations since 2019. Under the ownership of the Angelos family, Elias had nothing resembling a blank check. His mandate was to build a winning team from within, and he did it.
Between exceptional drafts, player development and advanced analytics, the Orioles rose from the worst team in the AL East to won that has made the playoffs each of the past two years.
Now, he has a chance to either retain free agents like Corbin Burnes or Anthony Santander or pursue top-tier free agents to replace him.
The agent wondered if Elias would shift strategies to accommodate the new dynamic.
“If the analytics game is going to inform their decisions on money they spend, they’re probably going to be in trouble,” the agent said, “because at some point to get the guys who are dudes, you just gotta f---ing outbid people. You gotta go outside your comfort zone to get the top-end free agent.”
Outbidding other teams for free agents? That’s not a Baltimore concept, at least not with Elias in charge. His previous stops in Houston and St. Louis also put an emphasis on advanced analytics and he was part of the Astros’ front office that built the team that won the 2017 World Series.
Sources told the Banner that the O’s were in on both Yusei Kikuchi — who just got $63 million over three years from the Los Angeles Angels — and Blake Snell. He just signed a five-year deal worth $182 million, one that may push Burnes’ asking price. So, at least the Orioles are working the phones for higher-end pitching.
It’s possible the fact that agents and insiders are having trouble readings the Orioles could work to their advantage. The Snell signing was a pre-Thanksgiving surprise. Perhaps Baltimore has that sort of surprise cooking?
If so, it’ll cost them.