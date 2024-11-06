Baltimore Orioles Considered Top Landing Spot for Corbin Burnes Replacement
The Baltimore Orioles will have to be aggressive early on in free agency, but they'll have other opportunities later in the winter to improve their roster.
That could depend on whether Roki Sasaki gets posted, as that likely wouldn't happen until around the middle of November or early December.
Due to international rules, Sasaki, the best Corbin Burnes replacement available in free agency, could also be signed for a low price.
While it remains uncertain what the plan is regarding the Japanese right-hander, there's reason to believe he could be posted. Some reports around the industry are conflicted, but he's asked to be posted, and if the Marines grant that wish, he'll be a free agent in Major League Baseball.
The Orioles would be wise to do everything they could to land him.
While it might be difficult for multiple reasons, there should be some intrigue from his perspective to play in Baltimore. Not only would he be the ace on an up-and-coming team, but the pressure wouldn't be the same as if he played in New York City or Los Angeles.
Replacing Burnes is the biggest reason they need him, and there seems to be a real possibility of that happening.
They've been linked to him recently and again over the weekend. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named the Orioles as a fit for the flame-thrower.
"Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s move to the Majors caused a bidding war last offseason, and while the potential of Sasaki coming over from Japan would carry the same excitement factor, his age would prevent a similar free-agent frenzy. Players younger than 25 years old who have not reached six years of service in a foreign major league are subject to MLB's international amateur signing bonus pool rules, setting a cap on their contracts. Shohei Ohtani faced a similar situation in 2017, signing with the Angels for $2.315 million. Sasaki, who has a 1.95 ERA over his first four seasons in Japan, would become one of the top available starters if he were posted."
Japanese players in Major League Baseball have often found success. Sasaki, however, is expected to be much better than many of the previous players who have done so.
There's always a learning curve when a player comes from a different country, but that shouldn't be too much of an issue considering his stuff on the mound.
If anything, there will be some other factors as to why he might struggle early on, but once he gets comfortable in the United States, things should go as planned.