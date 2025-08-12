Baltimore Orioles option outfielder to Triple-A Norfolk
The Baltimore Orioles have made an adjustment to their outfield depth chart.
Hours before Tuesday’s series opener against the Seattle Mariners, the Orioles announced they had optioned outfielder Jordyn Adams to Triple-A Norfolk. His spot on the 26-man roster was filled by outfielder Daniel Johnson, who was claimed off waivers on Monday.
Adams, 25, has had three stints with the major league club in 2025, mostly appearing as a pinch runner and defensive replacement. He went hitless with two strikeouts in five plate appearances. In 68 minor league games this season, he is batting .185/.281/.280 with three home runs, 25 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.
After Baltimore’s trade deadline fire sale, Adams was recalled to help fill one of the many roster spots vacated. He was optioned back to Triple-A on Aug. 4, but four days later, Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill were placed on the injured list, opening the door for his brief return to the active roster.
Adams was drafted 17th overall out of high school by the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. He made his MLB debut with them in 2023 but was non-tendered in November 2024, leading him to sign a minor league deal with the Orioles in December.
The 6-foot-2 outfielder has appeared in 38 major league games over the past three seasons, going 13-for-79 (.165) at the plate with one home run, five RBIs, and six runs scored. He has also recorded three stolen bases on five attempts.
Johnson, 30, brings more experience to an Orioles outfield that has been depleted by trades and injuries. The left-handed hitter appeared in 14 games with the San Francisco Giants this season and carries a .193/.238/.336 slash line across 126 career MLB plate appearances. He also posted an .840 OPS over 48 Triple-A games in 2025.
Aside from Johnson, Baltimore’s big league outfield options include Jeremiah Jackson, Dylan Carlson, Greg Allen, and Ryan Noda. Cowser, runner-up in the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year race, is in concussion protocol but could rejoin the group as early as Thursday, when he is first eligible to come off the 7-day injured list.
O’Neill’s return timeline is more uncertain. Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino, speaking last Friday, expressed cautious optimism that his 10-day IL stint would be brief. However, at that time, the veteran outfielder was still “sorting through opinions” on what was diagnosed as right wrist inflammation.