Baltimore Orioles outfielder linked to these teams
The Baltimore Orioles could look like a different team once the trade deadline comes to an end today at 6:00 p.m. EST.
The Orioles are enduring a disappointing season after back-to-back playoff campaigns and they're expected to be selling off some of their rental players, as well as superstar outfielder Cedric Mullins. While Mullins has undoubtedly been a spark plug for the Orioles since making his major league debut in 2018 and has helped Baltimore throughout its rebuild, the All-Star is still expected to be on the move, with him being called a fit for these four teams.
In a July 31 article for ESPN, Dave Schoenfield called the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres as fits for Mullins.
"Mullins is another from the long list of Orioles free agents," Schoenfield wrote. "The question for teams that might need a center fielder, such as the Phillies and Mets: How good is he on defense? Statcast metrics say he has been pretty good, with a 77th percentile in outs above average (although with one of the worst arms in the majors, which does hurt his overall defensive value); but in terms of defensive runs saved, he is the worst center fielder in the majors at minus-17 DRS.
"Which metric to believe? Given the Orioles have the second-worst BABIP allowed in the majors, he might be a better fit in left field or off the bench (or as a potential DH option for the Padres)."
Mullins certainly seems to be one of the hottest commodities on the trading block today. Even though he's only slashing .229/.305/.433 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 91 games this season, the 30-year-old has begun to heat up at the right time; Mullins is 10-for-23 (.435) over his last seven games with two home runs and seven runs batted in.
Read More: Baltimore Orioles trade veteran relief pitcher to Cubs
Mullins' elite defense can, of course, overlook his offense as Schoenfield alluded to. He's accustomed to making highlight reel plays in center field, most recently taking a home run away from Ali Sanchez of the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.
The Mets and Phillies have made it known they would like to add another bat in their lineup, in particular, a center fielder. The Padres and Astros are also looking for some more pop in their lineup, with those two teams also not getting a ton of production on offense this year from center as well.
With the Orioles beginning to deal some of their players by trading infielder Ramón Urias to the Astros and reliever Adam Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs, Mullins should be far beyond them today, with the Mets, Phillies, Padres and the aforementioned Astros on the lookout to perhaps trade for Mullins.