Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles outfielder linked to these teams

These four teams are deemed fits for Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins.

Logan VanDine

Jul 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs off of the field during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Jul 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs off of the field during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles could look like a different team once the trade deadline comes to an end today at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The Orioles are enduring a disappointing season after back-to-back playoff campaigns and they're expected to be selling off some of their rental players, as well as superstar outfielder Cedric Mullins. While Mullins has undoubtedly been a spark plug for the Orioles since making his major league debut in 2018 and has helped Baltimore throughout its rebuild, the All-Star is still expected to be on the move, with him being called a fit for these four teams.

In a July 31 article for ESPN, Dave Schoenfield called the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres as fits for Mullins.

"Mullins is another from the long list of Orioles free agents," Schoenfield wrote. "The question for teams that might need a center fielder, such as the Phillies and Mets: How good is he on defense? Statcast metrics say he has been pretty good, with a 77th percentile in outs above average (although with one of the worst arms in the majors, which does hurt his overall defensive value); but in terms of defensive runs saved, he is the worst center fielder in the majors at minus-17 DRS.

"Which metric to believe? Given the Orioles have the second-worst BABIP allowed in the majors, he might be a better fit in left field or off the bench (or as a potential DH option for the Padres)."

Mullins certainly seems to be one of the hottest commodities on the trading block today. Even though he's only slashing .229/.305/.433 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 91 games this season, the 30-year-old has begun to heat up at the right time; Mullins is 10-for-23 (.435) over his last seven games with two home runs and seven runs batted in.

Read More: Baltimore Orioles trade veteran relief pitcher to Cubs

Mullins' elite defense can, of course, overlook his offense as Schoenfield alluded to. He's accustomed to making highlight reel plays in center field, most recently taking a home run away from Ali Sanchez of the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

The Mets and Phillies have made it known they would like to add another bat in their lineup, in particular, a center fielder. The Padres and Astros are also looking for some more pop in their lineup, with those two teams also not getting a ton of production on offense this year from center as well.

With the Orioles beginning to deal some of their players by trading infielder Ramón Urias to the Astros and reliever Adam Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs, Mullins should be far beyond them today, with the Mets, Phillies, Padres and the aforementioned Astros on the lookout to perhaps trade for Mullins.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News