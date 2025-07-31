Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles trade veteran relief pitcher to Cubs

The Baltimore Orioles have traded veteran relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs as their sell-off continues.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 2, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge (39) pitches during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The sale continues for the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles have traded veteran right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs. The return going back to Baltimore for Kittredge is currently unknown.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post was the first to report on this deal.

Kittredge, 35, was just the latest Orioles' reliever to be dealt this month. He now joins Bryan Baker (Tampa Bay Rays), Gregory Soto (New York Mets) and Seranthony Dominguez (Toronto Blue Jays) as the fourth former member of Baltimore's bullpen to get sent to another team.

Kittredge has a $9 million club option for next season. The veteran reliever has posted a 3.45 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this year.

In addition to Kittredge and the other trio of relievers that were traded, the Orioles also shipped infielder Ramon Urias to the Houston Astros earlier in the evening.

Other names in Baltimore that could go before the 6 pm trade deadline on Thursday include Cedric Mullins, Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano, Zach Eflin and Ramon Laureano.

