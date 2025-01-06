Baltimore Orioles Owner Receives Prestigious Honor From President Biden
Baltimore Orioles fans were very excited when it was announced that David Rubenstein was taking over as principal owner of the team. Right before spring training in 2024, a group headed by Rubenstein purchased the franchise for $1.7 billion.
That purchase opened up a world of possibilities for the Orioles, who could possibly be inclined to start spending more in free agency to compete with other contenders in the American League who aren’t afraid to open up their checkbooks.
Thus far this offseason, the team has brought in outfielder Tyler O’Neill, catcher Gary Sanchez and starting pitcher Charlie Morton.
They may not be done, as rumors have swirled that Baltimore is a suitor for some of the top pitchers available on the trade market, such as Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners and Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres.
The more willing Rubenstein is to spend to improve the on-field product, the more that he and the ownership will endear themselves to a fan base that has been hungry for a group willing to spend what it takes to stay at the top of the league.
While upgrading his new team has been the focus this winter, it is far from the most important thing that Rubenstein has been part of.
His most impressive achievement was announced on Jan. 4, when it was revealed that the Orioles’ owner was one of 19 people who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom this year from President Joe Biden.
“David Rubenstein is co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group, where he built one of the most successful global investment firms. He is renowned for his philanthropy and generous support for the restoration of historic landmarks and the country’s cultural institutions,” as shared on the White House website.
Culinary innovator Jose Andres, musician Bono, former Secretary of Defense Ashton Baldwin Carter (posthumously), Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton, actor Michael J. Fox, visionary entrepreneur Jane Goodall, activist Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumously), basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson, former Attorney General and United States Senator Robert Francis Kennedy (posthumously), fashion designer Ralph Lauren, soccer star Lionel Messi, William Sanford Nye, better known as Bill Nye the Science Guy, businessman George W. Romney, investor and philanthropist George Soros, writer, director and playwright George Stevens Jr., actor Denzel Washington and fashion icon Anna Wintour were the other recipients.
Presentation of the award, the highest honor given to civilians, was done at the White House on Saturday. Rubenstein was in attendance to receive the honor.