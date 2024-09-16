Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Has Saved the Year Amid Injuries
The Baltimore Orioles have been derailed by injuries to their rotation, losing three pitchers to season-ending surgery throughout the campaign.
They attempted to improve their rotation at the deadline by trading for Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers, but Rogers was abysmal in his first four starts with the team.
The left-hander allowed 15 earned runs, 25 hits, and two home runs in 19.0 innings pitched. Rogers has been a consistent 4.0-plus ERA arm throughout his five-year career.
The Orioles' decision to trade for him came as a surprise, and a month and a half later, there are more questions than ever about that move.
Rogers was sent to Triple-A after his start on August 19 and has yet to return.
Eflin, however, has been elite, posting a 2.22 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in seven starts.
But credit needs to be given to players who've stepped up outside of Eflin. One such pitcher is Albert Suarez, a right-hander who hadn't pitched in the Big Leagues since 2017.
Suarez was given an opportunity with Baltimore in 2024 and has taken advantage of it.
He's pitched out of the bullpen and rotation, appearing in 29 games with 21 starts. The Venezuela native has posted a serviceable 3.39 ERA, 1.2 WHIP, and 111 ERA+.
If it weren't for him giving the Orioles valuable innings, things would be going much worse for the club.
That's why Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com named him as one of the eight "unlikely contributors for contending clubs."
"After going more than six years without an MLB appearance, Suárez made his return to the big leagues earlier this season and has improbably become a quality starting option for the Orioles, helping the team weather a multitude of injuries. Suárez briefly lost his starting spot when Baltimore acquired Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers at the Trade Deadline, but he returned to the rotation after Grayson Rodriguez was scratched minutes before his start on Aug. 6 due to a right lat/teres strain."
Since August 6, Suarez has been better than ever, posting a 2.43 ERA over seven starts.
If he continues to throw as well as he has in recent outings, he should be in a good position to make a start or two in the postseason.
Often, players who were never expected to contribute become impactful players in October. For a team with as many injuries as Baltimore, they'll need Suarez to be that guy.