Baltimore Orioles Trade with Miami Marlins Hasn't Worked Out for Either Side
The Baltimore Orioles pulled off an interesting deal with the Miami Marlins at the MLB trade deadline, but so far returns have been poor for both sides.
It was not secret that the Orioles were trying desperately to add pitching at the deadline, but the main question was what they were willing to give up.
They could have traded some of their big name prospects to add a true ace to their rotation, but ultimately decided to go the less flashy route and added a couple solid starters.
Baltimore added Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays, but weren't done. On the deadline day itself they traded an interesting prospect duo of Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers to the Marlins for Trevor Rogers.
A couple of weeks later, the trade doesn't seem to be working out the way either side wanted.
Rogers has made three starts for the Orioles and has a 7.53 ERA. He's given up five runs in two of the three starts and at least six hits while not getting past five innings.
The 26-year-old hasn't been a huge strikeout guy for a few years, but his one-to-one strikeout-to-walk ratio is certainly not what he's aiming for. His current high for strikeouts with Baltimore is three.
On the bright side, he was performing well right before the trade and has already gotten over a cold stretch this year.
It's not the end of the world for the southpaw, but things will need to turn around quickly. The Orioles will also need him to find some more consistency before the playoffs.
As for the players that Baltimore gave up, the time with the Marlins franchise has been either forgettable or downright embarrassing.
Miami sent Norby back down to Triple-A as soon as he was acquired. He was struggling at the plate in the MLB earlier this season and clearly needed a refresh.
In 10 games back in the minors, he has a .255/.300/.362 slashing line with one home run and two homers.
It hasn't been awful, just a bit underwhelming considering how good he was earlier this season. He's currently the No. 4 prospect in the Marlins farm system.
Stowers has been outright bad with Miami in the majors, however. Through his first 13 games, he has a .111/.184/.111 slashing line. In 45 at-bats, he has struck out 22 times. Things got even worse for him when a ball jumped out of his glove and went over the wall for a ground-rule double.
There is plenty of time for the players to turn things around, but so far no one is overwhelmingly happy about the returns.