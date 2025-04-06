Orioles Provide Positive Updates on Three Starting Pitching Reinforcements
The Baltimore Orioles are off to an average start to begin the season. Through the first nine games they were one game under .500, which put them at the bottom of the AL East.
There is no need to panic in Baltimore. There is plenty of baseball left to play, and their young talent is going to start winning games soon.
Their pitching staff is a main reason for their slow start, though.
Charlie Morton was one of their main signings in the offseason. However, he has a 9.72 ERA in his first two starts. Morton has allowed 13 hits, nine earned runs and two home runs through 8.1 innings. He is coming off a 10-strikeout performance, but the numbers are discouraging.
Dean Kremer has a 6.52 ERA in his first two starts while Cade Povich was not at his best in his one outing.
The good news is reinforcements are on their way in Baltimore.
Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports gave a few updates via his X account. The first being Grayson Rodriguez will be throwing a bullpen session on Monday. That bullpen will include fastballs and change ups.
This is great news as Rodriguez has already thrown a couple full-intensity bullpens. Those side sessions also included some breaking balls, which is a big step in the right direction.
The 25-year-old still has some ways to go before returning to the big leagues, but he is making very positive strides.
Kyle Bradish has been out since he underwent elbow surgery last year.
Per Kubatko, Bradish is up to 90 MPH in his flat ground work.
This is a great sign for the Orioles.
In 2024, the former fourth-round pick averaged 95.1 MPH on his fastball. Being up to 90 MPH at this point in his recovery means he is progressing as planned, and he is feeling good.
The 28-year-old is not expected back until the summer, but if he returns to his former self, the Orioles will be getting a dominant pitcher back in their rotation.
To combat some injuries, Baltimore signed Kyle Gibson right before the season started.
Gibson missed out on the entirety of spring training, so he had to work back up into being someone that can eat up innings.
The right-hander is throwing to live hitters, but not against other teams yet. Still, Gibson was able to go up-and-down three times and he is nearing a debut with Triple-A Norfolk soon, per Kubatko.
Gibson would slot right into the rotation at Camden Yards when he is ready to return to the Major League mound.
Povich would be the most likely candidate to lose his spot, but Gibson is a pitcher that will work competitively throughout the game.
The Orioles are going to get better as the season continues. When these three starting pitchers eventually return, Baltimore will have a much better rotation to help them compete in the daunting American League East division.