Baltimore Orioles Could Be Trade Fit For Intriguing Left-Handed Pitcher
Down the stretch of the 2024 season, the biggest issue for the Baltimore Orioles was their lineup.
They couldn’t produce runs consistently, which led to some ice-cold stretches. Those issues reared their ugly head in the postseason, as the Orioles managed to score one run in two games against the Kansas City Royals in the American League Wild Card series.
A Cedric Mullins solo home run in Game 2 was all they were able to scratch out as they were swept.
It was certainly a disappointing finish to the campaign, but Baltimore has to feel good about their lineup moving forward. Even with right fielder Anthony Santander hitting free agency, this is a deep, talented group with even more help waiting in the minor leagues.
Where the Orioles need to find some help this offseason is on the pitching staff.
Ace Corbin Burnes is a free agent, which puts Baltimore in a tough spot. Were he to depart, that would create a significant issue for the starting rotation.
The expectation is that the Orioles will be active in free agency and on the trade market. Even if their ace does come back, reinforcements are needed behind him, Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez. Part of the reason why is that two starters are expected to miss at least part of the 2025 season due to elbow surgery.
If the front office and ownership don’t spend in free agency, there are a few intriguing options that could be available on the trade block. One player who could pique their interest is Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the Orioles as a potential trade fit and it is easy to see why.
He is no stranger to trade rumors, as they swirled following a strong 2023 season. But, his performance fell off in 2024 and he battled a bad back, which led to him being shut down early.
If he can show that he is healthy going into Spring Training, those trade talks may pick up again. Luzardo is certainly someone to keep an eye on as a prime in-season trade candidate, too.
One edge that Baltimore could have is that its front office and the Marlins' front office have worked together before. They pulled off a sizable trade ahead of this year’s deadline with pitcher Trevor Rogers heading to the Orioles.
There is a rapport there and Miami knows the prospects in the Orioles' system, which could make negotiations easier than with other teams. Baltimore would just need to be as sure as possible that Luzardo could give them more than Rogers did.
That deal ended up being a disaster, as he made four starts with his new team before being demoted for ineffectiveness. Baltimore would want to avoid that again if it made a move for Luzardo.