Baltimore Orioles Players Stand Behind Manager Despite Horrid Start
The Baltimore Orioles have not had the start to the season they’d hoped for in the seventh year of their manager’s tenure.
A year and a half removed from Baltimore’s first 100-win season since 1980, first AL East title since 2014, and first playoff appearance since 2016, culminating in Brandon Hyde being named the American League Manager of the Year, the team sits at 12-18 and 5.5 games back in the standings.
The young core hasn’t gelled through a month of play, and the offensive struggles have been veiled by center fielder Cedric Mullins’ strong hitting and dismal pitching.
Despite high expectations not matching up with the current state of the franchise, Hyde importantly has not lost the support of the clubhouse.
Jacob Meyer with the Baltimore Sun (subscription required) reports that eight Orioles players went to bat for Hyde, starting with slugger Ryan O’Hearn.
“We have skipper’s back,” O’Hearn said. “We have each other’s backs. We are a team. Teams go through bad times— bad stretches. It’s up to us to dig ourselves out of it.”
O’Hearn was speaking in the context of the team meeting Baltimore’s hitters held ahead of their 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday.
That camaraderie carried them through a brutal 15-3 loss to rally with a 5-4 victory Wednesday to take the series despite being outscored 22-12.
Mullins, who called the team meeting after sensing things were off, as well as catcher Adley Rutschman, echoed O’Hearn’s sentiment.
Describing the clubhouse as a “family,” one that includes Hyde, Rutschman enthusiastically confirmed the players are behind their manager.
“This is a team,” Rutschman said. “The entire front office, the manager, the coaches, and the trainers—we view this as a family, and that extends everywhere, for everyone.”
Meyers sought insight from a diverse group of players that includes leaders, former top prospects, players who survived the rebuild, starters, backups, and bullpen arms, as veteran infielder Ramón Urías chimed in.
“If the blame is on anybody, it’s on us, the players,” Urías said. “We’re the ones who have to be better.”
Accountability is important for the Orioles as they look to surmount a sluggish start, and it was a theme of these comments as well as the Monday meeting that sparked two wins in three days.
Hyde has made an impression on newer players, with veteran outfielder Ramón Laureano highlighting that he sees the traits that make a good manager after just months in Baltimore: great communication and an open door.
“It’s pretty much like a father figure, and that’s what it feels like in here,” Laureano said. “Everything you wish for a manager.”
Laureano and Urías, who both began on the bench to start the season, spoke of that regular communication that is clear on their roles and efforts to find ways to get them playing time.
Pitcher Cade Povich talked about his breakthrough with the Orioles back in the spring after Hyde sent him down to Triple-A last season and remembered their meeting, where Hyde was thrilled with his growth.
“I think all of us know this clubhouse, and we’re going to stand by him just like he stands by us. He definitely has our backs,” Povich said. “I know it’s been tough, but I’m sure the narrative will be different in a few weeks or months, and everything’s going the other way.”
Bullpen members Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez are fond of Hyde’s approach to relief pitchers, one of understanding, and that makes them feel valued.
Baker was steadfast that the clubhouse is not remotely lost.
“It’s non-existent,” Baker said. “From an outside perspective, if you blindly just looked at our expectations coming into this year and our record right now, maybe you can draw whatever conclusions you want. That doesn’t exist in this room.”
What sticks out through each player’s comments is the level of care and respect they feel under Hyde amidst an abysmal start that can make or break the rest of the season.
When communication and clear roles shut down, all is lost, and Baltimore firmly has the opposite in Hyde as they work to fix their woes on offense and pitching from starters to the bullpen.