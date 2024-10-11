Baltimore Orioles Predicted for Massive Shakeup
The Baltimore Orioles are in a weird spot. Despite having a young, exciting offense with stars all over the place, they haven't been able to win a postseason game just yet. And they have even more of those young bats coming. They have some serious decisions to make this offseason, and ESPN's David Schoenfield is predicting a lot of movement for them.
Despite already being known for young bats like Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday, they have even more coming. Samuel Basallo, Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad will make an impact next year. In order to do that, Baltimore will need to make some big roster decisions.
"They'll trade Mountcastle or O'Hearn to save some money, free up a spot and keep all the kids," he writes.
Trading the two is not a crazy idea. O'Hearn's value is at it's highest after two straight career years and Mountcastle is a good power hitter who isn't a free agent until 2027. Both could command a nice return, and it would give them a chance to put Mayo and Kjerstad in the lineup everyday.
Those aren't the only names the ESPN writer predicts will be gone, though.
"I don't think they spend for either Burnes or Santander and will definitely turn down Jimenez's option," he says.
It seems pretty likely they will extend the qualifying offer to both Burnes and Santander, but may continue to rely on the young bucks moving forward and not sign them to a longer term deal. Burnes will likely earn a big deal after a 2.92 ERA in 194.1 innings, and Santander's 44 home runs will earn him more money than most expected at the beginning of the season.
The team may simply want to avoid a huge contract.
The prediction of turning down the Eloy Jimenez option is not a surprising one. He hit .232 with just one home run after the trade and was even optioned at one point.
Finally Schoenfield has predictions for what they will bring in during free agency.
"... signing a second-tier starting pitcher and maybe some bullpen help," he explains.
With the likely loss of Burnes, there will be a huge hole left in the rotation. Grayson Rodriguez had a nice season, but he may not be ready to be the ace after coming off injury. John Means has not been reliable in terms of staying healthy, the Trevor Rogers trade looks like a disaster and the rest of the rotation, including prospect Cade Povich, don't appear ready just yet.
If they weren't going to sign Burnes to a long term deal, they may look to build the rotation on number twos and threes.
As far as the bullpen goes, it was pretty unreliable in the late innings without Felix Bautista, who's coming off of injury.
The Orioles will need to shore up some spots with the pitching staff and decide whether or not they are going all in on the youngsters this offseason. They will be in the playoff hunt once again, but need to win a series and soon.