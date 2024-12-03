Baltimore Orioles Predicted To Re-Sign Corbin Burnes to Chase Championship
On paper, the Baltimore Orioles should be good for a very long time. With the young talent alone, many would think the Orioles will win at least one World Series over the next decade.
However, it's important that the front office understands that World Series windows close much quicker than most anticipate in many scenarios.
Remember that old Chicago Cubs team that many thought would run baseball? Sure, they won a World Series, but a few years after they did, the team was blown up.
The Cubs were lucky to get one, but many thought it'd be much more than that.
That was already seen with Baltimore last season. The Orioles, in 2023, were a young team with no expectations. They won the division, and while they lost in the first round, many viewed the campaign as a success.
Fast forward to 2024, and Baltimore losing in the first round again killed the honeymoon phase. Any year from here on out that doesn't end in the Orioles with a ring will be viewed as a disappointment.
It's the unfortunate reality of having a team with elite, young players.
Factor in that Baltimore hasn't always been willing to spend money, and this window could be closed much quicker than it may seem.
But why does the ownership and front office want to kill one of the best teams the Orioles have ever had? Why wouldn't they do everything they can to ensure they're in a position to succeed for at least another few campaigns?
Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com shared the same message, predicting Baltimore would re-sign its ace, Corbin Burnes, because of that championship window.
"The Orioles did not give away a prospect haul to lose the ace of their staff. They need to maximize this window, and Burnes will return to help the cause."
Caldera is right in his assessment. If the Orioles are serious about winning and want to bring a ring to the city, Burnes will return to the rotation in 2025.
Of course, it's much easier said than done. Even if Baltimore is willing to spend the necessary money to keep him around, that doesn't mean Burnes won't want to play for a different ball club.
Whether he wants to play for a bigger market, in an area with better weather, or for any other factor, his decision is ultimately his.
Money often helps persuade players, but if he doesn't want to return, there might not be much for the Orioles to do.