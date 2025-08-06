Baltimore Orioles provide injury updates on several key players
Before Wednesday afternoon’s series finale in Philadelphia, Baltimore Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino spoke to the media and gave updates on multiple players dealing with injuries.
Tyler O’Neill, who left Tuesday’s game with right wrist discomfort, is scheduled to get more imaging done Thursday before the Orioles make a determination on his next steps. Mansolino kept the outfielder out of Wednesday’s lineup, noting that he is still sore but has shown some signs of improvement.
O’Neill, 30, has had multiple stints on the injured list during his first season in Baltimore, appearing in just 43 games thus far. He homered in five of his last eight games entering Tuesday’s action but is slashing .210/.293/.434 with eight home runs, 23 RBIs, and two stolen bases on the year.
Mansolino was not yet ready to offer specific details on 2020 No. 2 overall pick Heston Kjerstad, who has been on Triple-A Norfolk’s 7-day injured list dealing with fatigue.
“We don’t really have anything to share on him quite yet,” Mansolino said. “Later in the week, once we kind of talk through it, but just nothing we want to share.”
As for utilityman Jorge Mateo and catcher Gary Sánchez, Mansolino said Wednesday that he hopes both will return in September. Mateo is working his way back from a left hamstring strain suffered in late June, while Sánchez has been out with a right knee sprain since early July.
Tuesday's Updates
On Tuesday evening, Mansolino also provided updates on a trio of injured pitchers.
Right-handed starter Zach Eflin, who is on the 15-day injured list with lower back discomfort, received an epidural injection. Mansolino said the Orioles are waiting for the shot to do its work before mapping out a return timeline.
Eflin, 31, has not pitched since July 28. Over 14 starts this season, he is 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 6.3 K/9 rate across 71.1 innings. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Félix Bautista has a follow-up appointment next week for his right shoulder. The 6-foot-8 closer previously underwent an MRI on July 25, days after experiencing discomfort during his preparation routine.
Bautista, 30, returned to the Orioles at the start of the season after missing all of 2024 while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The 2023 All-Star has recorded 19 saves this season, posting a 2.60 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 13.0 K/9 rate over 34.2 innings.
Read More: Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher to have season-ending surgery
Lastly, right-handed reliever Colin Selby is expected to miss at least a month due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain. The 27-year-old has split the 2025 season between Baltimore and Norfolk, making 22 of his 31 appearances at the Triple-A level.
Barring any setbacks, Selby could return around mid-September, in the final weeks of the regular season. He has allowed five runs on 15 hits with 12 strikeouts over 11 big league innings this season.