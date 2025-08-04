Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher to have season-ending surgery
Grayson Rodriguez’s next start for the Baltimore Orioles will have to wait until 2026.
On Monday, interim manager Tony Mansolino confirmed that Rodriguez will undergo season-ending surgery on his right elbow early next week, a possibility general manager Mike Elias mentioned Friday. The procedure is not UCL-related and will not be Tommy John surgery. Instead, it will be an elbow debridement to remove bone chips and prevent future impingement issues.
Rodriguez, 25, has not appeared at the big league level since July 31, 2024. He was diagnosed with elbow inflammation during this year’s spring training and, shortly after beginning his ramp-up in April, was diagnosed with a lat strain—the same injury that prematurely ended his season last year.
The right-hander was shut down for several weeks, and when he began working his way back from the lat injury, elbow discomfort resurfaced, forcing him to stop throwing again. As a result, his 2025 season will end without a single inning pitched.
Over the previous two seasons, Rodriguez recorded a 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 9.8 K/9 rate across 43 starts with Baltimore. Once considered the consensus top pitching prospect in baseball, he has shown flashes of ace potential, baffling hitters with a changeup that drops more than three feet on its way to the plate. Opponents batted just .161 against the pitch in 2024.
Had he been healthy, Rodriguez likely would have been a candidate to start on Opening Day. In his absence, the Orioles’ rotation has struggled: As of Monday afternoon, Baltimore’s starters ranked second-to-last in the majors with a 4.97 ERA.
Read More: Orioles’ GM optimistic about contending in 2026
Rodriguez’s procedure offers hope for a full recovery in time for spring training. The Orioles have several other starters under club control for 2026, including frontline arm Kyle Bradish, as well as Trevor Rogers, Dean Kremer, Cade Povich, and Tyler Wells.