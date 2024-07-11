Baltimore Orioles Pull Off Trade with Kansas City Royals for Pitcher
There is a lot of speculation about what the Baltimore Orioles are going to do ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
With a team as talented as this group, the front office should be looking to do whatever it takes to give them an opportunity to win a World Series title. But general manager Mike Elias has not shown a propensity to be aggressive, instead preferring to hold onto their star prospects.
Maybe that changes this year, but in the past he's been conservative when searching for upgrades.
A factor that could impact things greatly, however, is the number of starting pitchers who underwent season-ending surgeries. Their once loaded rotation is now holding on by a thread, one of the reasons why the Orioles are struggling heading into the All-Star break.
Recognizing that, Elias didn't take long to acquire another arm.
According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, Baltimore has landed right-hander Colin Selby in a trade with the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations. They have also moved injured ace Kyle Bradish to the 60-day injured list.
This isn't a trade that's going to blow anyone away.
Selby was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk, so it doesn't seem like he'll be immediately helping the Orioles. There's also some question about if he even can with a career ERA sitting at 8.67 across his 23 Major League appearances and five starts.
However, this is another option they can turn to if necessary.
Dillon Tate, someone they thought they could rely on out of the bullpen, was demoted because of his recent struggles, so this is smart by Elias and his front office to stockpile arms with MLB experience they can turn to as needed.