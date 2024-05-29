Baltimore Orioles Receive Huge News Regarding Injured Starting Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have proven they are one of the best teams in baseball over the last two seasons.
Not only did they win the most games in the American League last year, but they have followed that up by consistently being clear of the .500 mark and competing for another AL East title.
How they have done that so far in 2024 might be the most impressive.
The Orioles have dealt with tons of injuries to their starting pitching rotation, beginning the season without Kyle Bradish and John Means. Grayson Rodriguez then hit the injured list at one point before his return.
Now, three of their starters are currently sidelined on the IL.
Means is on the shelf again, while Tyler Wells and Dean Kremer have joined him.
However, Baltimore got some good news about one of these injured starters, and it seems like they are going to get him back sooner than they originally expected.
According to their team page, Kremer "is continuing to improve" per manager Brandon Hyde. He hit the 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain after reporting soreness during his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 20.
Instead of playing around with the situation, the Orioles decided to be cautious and move him to the IL so that he could recover. It seems like that is working right now as he "isn't experiencing as much soreness" and should have the catch portion of his rehab step scheduled "soon."
Kremer has been a solid option for Baltimore in the rotation, posting an ERA of 4.32 across his nine starts, throwing 50 innings on the backend.
Getting him back will be important for this team moving forward as that would provide less stress on the healthy starters and limit the amound of innings their bullpen has to throw before they get into the dog days of summer.