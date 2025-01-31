Baltimore Orioles Reign Atop MLB Farm System Rankings Comes to an End
It was not that long ago that the Baltimore Orioles were among the worst teams in baseball in terms of on-field production.
The 2024 campaign was the third straight that the team finished above the .500 mark in. Before that, they had lost at least 108 games in three out of four years; the only time they didn’t was the COVID-19 shortened 2020 campaign.
Losing is never fun, but the one positive to come out of it is that the Orioles were near the top of the draft board, having a chance to add elite talent to their farm system.
They were consistently doing that, which led to them being at the top of many analysts' rankings for several years.
Over at ESPN, Kiley McDaniel had Baltimore in the No. 1 spot of his farm system rankings in 2022, 2023 and 2024. But, that streak has come to an end in 2025, with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking over first place.
It was a position the Orioles held even through the MLB trade deadline last July despite making some moves that included top prospects. But, they now have a middle-of-the-road farm system overall, coming in at No. 14 with a projected value of $207 million.
In addition to the players who were on the move, such as Connor Norby in the deal with the Miami Marlins to bring back pitcher Trevor Rogers, several of their top prospects have graduated to the Major League level and been removed from the rankings.
In 2024, it was former No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Holliday and pitcher Cade Povich. Before that, it was outfielder Heston Kjerstad, infielder Jordan Westburg, outfielder Colton Cowser and shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Despite the depth not being what it was once, Baltimore is not lacking for high-end prospects.
They still have two of the most promising young players in the game in their farm system; corner infielder Coby Mayo and catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo, who are both ranked inside the top 20.
It would not be a surprise if they end up further down the list at midseason, as trade rumors are swirling about the possibility of them adding a frontline starter, which would almost assuredly cost them a top prospect or two.
With such incredible lineup depth already, the Orioles should be looking to deal from a position of strength to improve a perceived weakness that they have on the mound.
Given their track record of developing talent, the organization should feel comfortable that they can do it again with a new batch of prospects even if they aren’t selecting near the top of the draft.