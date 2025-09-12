Baltimore Orioles reinstate star outfielder from IL
The Baltimore Orioles are getting a key piece of their lineup back.
On Friday, the Orioles reinstated outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day injured list and optioned outfielder Daniel Johnson to Triple-A Norfolk.
O'Neill, in what was his third IL stint on the season due to right wrist inflammation, is now back with the Orioles ahead of their weekend road series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
In addition to his wrist injury, O'Neill has dealt with neck inflammation and a left shoulder impingement this year. As a result, the slugger has been limited to just 43 games after signing a three-year, $49.5 million deal with Baltimore in the offseason.
In a mere 143 at-bats, O'Neill has slashed .210/.293/.434 with a .727 OPS, eight home runs and 23 RBI. O'Neill's injury plagued season is one of the reasons that Baltimore has endured a disappointing campaign in 2025.
O'Neill, 30, is coming off a big year with the Boston Red Sox, where he hit .241/.336/.511 with a .847 OPS, 31 homers and 61 RBI in a total of 113 games.
Prior to spending 2024 with Boston, O'Neill played for the St. Louis Cardinals for a total of six seasons from 2018-2023. The best season of his career came back in 2021, in which the outfielder slashed .286/.352/.560 with a .912 OPS, 34 homers and 80 RBI in 138 games (all career-highs).
Looking Ahead
The Orioles will face off against the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series at Rogers Centre Stadium this weekend.
Orioles left-handed ace Trevor Rogers (8-2, 1.51 ERA) will take the hill in Game 1 against Blue Jays veteran righty Chris Bassitt (11-8, 3.97 ERA).
Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8, 4.51 ERA) takes on right-hander Max Scherzer (5-3, 4.36 ERA) in the second game of the series.
Baltimore's starter in Game 3 against Toronto will be announced at a later date. The Orioles will face Blue Jays trade deadline acquisition Shane Bieber (2-1, 4.30 ERA) in the contest.
Following the Blue Jays series, the Orioles will play the lowly Chicago White Sox in a three-game set to finish up their road trip.
The Orioles will come back home to play the Yankees in a four-game series at Camden Yards as well as the Tampa Bay Rays in their final home stand of the regular season.
Baltimore enters play on Friday with a 69-77 record and in last-place in the AL East.