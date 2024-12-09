Baltimore Orioles ‘Reluctant’ to Pursue Qualifying Offer Pitchers: Report
The Baltimore Orioles tendered a qualifying offer as some protection in case they lose their starting pitcher, Corbin Burnes, in free agency.
That may be the same thing standing in their way of signing other pitchers that received, and turned down, the qualifying offer.
The Athletic reported over the weekend that the Orioles were “reluctant” to pursue the pitchers that turned down the qualifying offer — which was just over $21 million — because of the draft-pick compensation they would be required to give up.
If so, that would impact a potential pursuit of Atlanta left-hander Max Fried, Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta and New York Mets left-hander Sean Manaea, all pitchers the O’s have been connected with in some way this offseason.
All three received the qualifying offer and all three turned it down, meaning their former teams are entitled to draft pick or international signing bonus pool money compensation if they are signed by another team.
A fourth pitcher in that category, Luis Severino, has already signed a deal with the Athletics.
The pick surrendered depends on which category the Orioles fall into. For instance, teams that pay into the competitive balance tax (CBT) have to surrender their second- and fifth-highest pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The O’s don’t fall in that category.
So, it could be their third-highest pick, if they received revenue-sharing, or their second-highest pick, if they don’t fall into either category.
That may place a higher priority on Baltimore attempting to re-sign Burnes as the winter meetings approach. Along with being their ace a year ago, he received a qualifying offer and then turned it down. But, the O’s don’t owe anyone anything if they re-sign their own free agent.
Baltimore could pursue other free-agent starters as well. Two that didn’t receive qualifying offers were Jack Flaherty and Nathan Eovaldi, the latter of which has reportedly spoken to the Orioles.
The Dodgers could not put the qualifying offer on Flaherty because he was traded at midseason and players in that category cannot be made that offer. Eovaldi was in a two-year deal with the Rangers that included a third-year vesting option, which he triggered, but opted out of.
So far, the O’s have concentrated on bats in free agency, agreeing with outfielder Tyler O’Neill on a three-year deal and with backup catcher Gary Sanchez to a one-year deal.