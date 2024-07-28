Orioles Activate New Trade Acquisition, Make Corresponding Roster Move
The Baltimore Orioles announced some key roster moves before Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres, activating new starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
Eflin was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in a rare trade between two AL East teams on Friday. The Orioles sent back three prospects (Mac Horvath, Jackson Baumeister and Matthew Etzel) in return.
The 30-year-old righty will wear No. 24 for his new team. He'll join a shorthanded rotation that has lost three starters (John Means, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells) to season-ending UCL surgeries.
In a corresponding move, Baltimore optioned right-hander Bryan Baker to Triple-A Norfolk to make room for Eflin. Baker pitched the ninth inning in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Padres, giving up one run on two hits and recording a strikeout.
Baker, 29, has made 14 appearances for the Orioles this year, all in relief. He's 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings.
Albert Suarez will start Sunday's game for Baltimore, so it's unclear when Eflin will make his Orioles debut. His earliest opportunity will be at home against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, which will be five days after his last start for the Rays.
Prior to the trade, Eflin was 5-7 with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 19 starts for Tampa Bay. An accomplished starter in his ninth MLB season, he led the American League with 16 wins last year and pitched in the 2022 World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Eflin joins a talented rotation that includes former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes along with No. 2 starter Grayson Rodriguez. He'll likely slot in as the No. 3 starter behind Rodriguez, although his arrival will bump one of Dean Kremer, Cole Irvin or Suarez to the bullpen.
Baltimore may not be done adding starting pitching either, as the team has recently been linked to San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell and others.