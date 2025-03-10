Baltimore Orioles Reveal Look and Date for All Orange Alternate Jersey Return
The Baltimore Orioles revealed a huge piece of news on Monday morning which fans have been waiting on with baited breath.
After making headlines last month when it was announced the Orioles were bringing back the historic orange on orange uniform combination as an alternate, the team now says on Monday morning the new digs will make their debut against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday, April 12.
Baltimore first donned the throwbacks from the early 1970s for a game in 2010, but only for one game in August against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The style was worn by the Orioles for a few games during two seasons in 1971 and 1972 under legendary former manager Earl Weaver, but were ultimately retired after that.
It remains unclear if there will be more games the jersey and pants combination are going to be worn, though surely it will not be just a one and done like the last time they pulled them out 15 years ago. Generally fairly popular amongst the fans, it would be well received if these uniforms stuck around even just for a couple of games a year.
According to the team's website, if the orange threads were not enough to get fans to the ballpark on April 12, there is also a promotion which sees the first 15,000 fans in the building get the opportunity to receive a Cedric Mullins t-shirt as well.
The divisional tilt is currently scheduled for 4:05 PM ET in what should be a packed Camden Yards.