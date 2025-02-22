Baltimore Orioles Reveal Starting Pitchers for Next Spring Training Games
Cade Povich, one of the Baltimore Orioles’ former top pitching prospects, will start in Sunday’s spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla.
The Orioles revealed to media covering the team, including MLB.com, their starting pitchers for games on Monday and Wednesday, leaving Tuesday’s start open for the moment.
Albert Suárez made the start for Baltimore in Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh.
Suárez was a surprise for the O’s last year after he pitched overseas with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in NPB and the Samsung Lions in the KBO League for five years.
He was a blessing for the Orioles. He started as a reliever but moved into the rotation after injuries to three key starters and finished the season 9-7 with a 3.70 ERA in 32 games (24 starts). He struck out 108 and walked 43 in 133 innings.
Povich graduated from prospect status in 2024 after he earned his first promotion to the Majors. Like Suárez, he was pressed into service due to injuries and started 16 games. He went 3-9 with a 5.20 ERA, with 69 strikeouts and 34 walks in 79.2 innings.
The former third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2021 will press for another rotation spot this spring.
Right-hander Dean Kremer is expected to take the ball against Atlanta on Monday. The 29-year-old made 24 starts last season, as he went 8-10 with a 4.10 ERA. He struck out 123 and walked 541 in 129.2 innings.
He’s been in the Majors since 2020 and has made 94 starts in 95 appearances, with a career record of 30-30 with a 4.28 ERA. His breakthrough season was in 2023, when he went 13-5 in 32 starts with a 4.12 ERA. He struck out a career-high 157 in 172 innings.
The Orioles have not determined who their starter will be on Tuesday when they face the Detroit Tigers.
On Wednesday, Japanese star Tomoyuki Sugano will make his spring training debut against Pittsburgh.
His will be one of the most anticipated starts of the spring for Baltimore. Sugano pitched for a decade with the Giants and emerged as one of NPB’s best pitchers. He wrapped up his career in Japan with a 136-74 record with a 2.43 ERA in 1,585 strikeouts. He is a two-time recipient of the Eiji Sawamura Award, the Japanese version of the Cy Young award. He also won the Gold Glove at his position three times.
Absent from the list is 41-year-old starter Charlie Morton. He was absent from a full squad workout on Thursday due to an illness.