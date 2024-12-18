MLB Insider: New Baltimore Orioles Star Tomoyuki Sugano Not Seen as Ace
The Baltimore Orioles made a huge move in free agency on Monday night when they signed Japanese professional legend Tomoyuki Sugano to a one-year deal worth $13 million.
Sugano was not nearly as sought after as his fellow countryman Roki Sasaki continues to be due to the fact that he's already 35 years old.
But Sugano has had one of the most decorated careers in the history of the NPB. With two Sawamura Awards (Cy Young equivalent) and two Central League MVP awards, Sugano has been a star for a long time.
The Orioles acquiring him is a massive move for the rotation, but in an ideal world, he would not have to be relied upon as the team's No. 1 starter.
During an appearance on Foul Territory, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal praised Sugano's accomplishments but also said the goal going into the offseason was to add two starters and Sugano fits the bill as a second option behind a more notable move.
"[Sugano] is one of the most accomplished pitchers in Japanese baseball history," Rosenthal said. "He's won awards over there, he's had a great run, great ERA last year...they entered the offseason looking for two starters, the first one being a front of the rotation guy, the second one the way it was explained to me was more of an upside play, someone maybe off the radar a little bit, and that's Sugano...it seems to me that this only can be a prelude to a bigger move."
Rosenthal went on to say that while the ideal move would of course be bringing back Corbin Burnes - a possibility that continues to look extremely difficult as the proposed numbers for his eventual contract get thrown around - it doesn't necessarily have to be Burnes.
He mentioned the possibility of exploring the trade market and landing someone like Dylan Cease or Luis Castillo, but said that no matter who it is, landing an arm at the front of the rotation is absolutely critical.
Burnes by all accounts has not ruled out a return to Baltimore, but it sounds like the two sides remain with an ocean between them in terms of what the 2021 National League Cy Young is hoping for and the maximum the Orioles are willing to pay.
The intrigue of Sugano and Burnes together at the top of the rotation should be intriguing enough to narrow the gap for Baltimore, but seeing their ace leave at this point would not be much of a surprise at all.
Keep an eye on the Orioles in the trade market as they look to put the finishing touches on what still could be a very good rotation even without Burnes.