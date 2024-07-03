Baltimore Orioles Rising Star Selected for MLB Future Game
The Baltimore Orioles have the best farm system in baseball and a stacked group of prospects ready to take their shot in the Majors one day.
But only one of them will get to play in the MLB Futures Game.
Catcher Samuel Basallo was selected to participate in the game. He is one of baseball’s top prospects. He is the No. 2 Orioles prospect per MLB Pipeline — only Jackson Holliday is rated ahead of him — and is the No. 12 prospect in all of baseball.
The Futures Game is set for 3 p.m. central on July 13, the Saturday before the All-Star Game. The contest will also be at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. The seven-inning contest will be broadcast on MLB Network.
Per MLB.com, 88% of the players selected to the MLB Futures Game went on to play in the Majors and 21% have made it to at least one All-Star Game. This year’s Futures Game will mark the 25th anniversary of the contest.
Along with Holliday and Basallo, two other Orioles are among the Top 100 prospects in baseball but were not selected — infielder Coby Mayo (No. 15) and outfielder Heston Kjerstad (No. 20). Kjerstad is playing in the Majors right now, while Mayo and Holliday are at Triple-A Norfolk.
Basallo has gotten plenty of attention lately. Just 19 years old, the Dominican Republic native joined the O’s in 2022 as one of their top international signees. He’s already at Double-A Bowie and he’s posted impressive numbers this season.
So far he’s batted .278/.338/.456/.794 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 RBI.
Last year, his first full season of professional baseball, he played for three Orioles affiliates — Class-A Delmarva, High-A Aberdeen and Bowie — and he slashed .313/.402/.551/.953 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 20 home runs and 86 RBI.
In 2022 he came stateside after his signing instead of playing in the Dominican Summer League. In 43 games with the Orioles’ Florida Complex League rookie team he slashed .278/.350/.424/.774 with five doubles, six home runs and 32 RBI.
On Wednesday the Orioles will find out if they have any starters in the All-Star Game.
Baltimore has one player in nearly every position vote, including catcher Adley Rutschman, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, third baseman Jordan Westburg, designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn and outfielder Anthony Santander.
Rutschman and Henderson were tracking toward a starting spot after Tuesday’s voting. Henderson will be there regardless as his participating in the All-Star Game Home Run Derby on July 15.