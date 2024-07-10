Baltimore Orioles Rumored Ace Deadline Target Reportedly 'Won't Be Traded'
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to be active ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
Sitting with the best record in the American League entering Wednesday's slate of games, they have emerged as a clear contender to win the World Series in 2024, something that many people didn't expect out of this young team.
After they shocked everyone with their red-hot close to the year last season, the Orioles were unceremoniously swept out of the playoffs in the ALDS round by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.
General manager Mike Elias and his front office knew they needed to add starting pitching to take them to the next level, and after searching across the league for star players on the trade block, they ended up making a deal for Corbin Burnes.
The former Cy Young winner has been completely dominant for Baltimore this year, giving them a legitimate ace at the top of their rotation.
Initially, that deal was made to surplus their starting unit after Kyle Bradish emerged as one of the best young pitchers in the game and Grayson Rodriguez put together a great back half of the season. But with all the injuries this team has suffered, he has become the most important piece to their potential success.
Knowing they need to capitalize on the momentum this group has this year, Elias stated that they are monitoring the pitching market ahead of the deadline.
A player they were rumored to be interested in was their long-time target Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins who they tried to acquire last offseason before turning their attention to Burnes.
With the Marlins getting prepared to start a fire sale, this seemed like the perfect time for the Orioles to pounce and land a premier pitcher who is under club control for future years.
Unfortunately, the left-handed ace went on the injured list back in late-June with a lumbar stress reaction, and now it sounds like he is not going to be traded this season.
"Jesus Luzardo isn't being traded until he is fully healthy again. Look for interest to ramp up again this winter," reports Craig Mish of The Miami Herald.
That's a huge blow to Baltimore as this takes one of the best options off the table and makes the arms who eventually do become available even more expensive to acquire.