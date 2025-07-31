Baltimore Orioles send two star sluggers to Padres
The Baltimore Orioles are continuing to ship members of their major league roster out of town.
The Orioles are trading first baseman/DH Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano to the San Diego Padres, as ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported.
There is no word yet regarding the return for Baltimore beyond prospect Boston Bateman, as Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported.
O'Hearn and Laureano have been two of the very few bright spots for the Orioles this season. O'Hearn is set to become a free agent after 2025, while Laureano has a $6.5 million club option tied to him.
O'Hearn, who is enduring an All-Star campaign, is slashing .283/.374/.463 with a .837 OPS, 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 94 games. The 32-year-old lefty slugger will now join a Padres lineup that features the likes of Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.
As for Laureano, the right-handed outfielder is having his best season since 2019 when he was with the Athletics. The 31-year-old is slashing .290/.355/.529 with a .884 OPS, 15 homers and 46 RBI in 82 games for Baltimore.
Laureano has primarily played right field for the Orioles this year, but has the ability to play centerfield and left field as well. He will likely slide into left field for the Padres, who have Tatis in right and Jackson Merrill in center.
With less than an hour to go until the deadline, the Orioles still have several starting pitchers they can trade including Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano and Zach Eflin (IL with back discomfort).
Baltimore has sent Cedric Mullins and Gregory Soto to the Mets, Bryan Baker to the Rays, Andrew Kittredge to the Cubs, Seranthony Dominguez to the Blue Jays and now O'Hearn and Laureano to the Padres. They're unlikely to be finished acquiring prospects for major league talent.