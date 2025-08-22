Baltimore Orioles sign young catcher to long-term extension
After just four professional appearances, the Baltimore Orioles are committing to Samuel Basallo for the long term.
The two sides agreed on an eight-year, $67 million contract extension on Friday, as first reported by Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner. The deal includes an option in 2034, along with escalators connected to awards and playing time at catcher that allow him to earn up to $88.5 million.
Basallo now becomes the highest-paid pre-arbitration catcher in MLB history. At just 21 years old, the lefty slugger displays a mature approach at the plate with elite power. In his first 14 professional at-bats, Basallo has four hits and five RBIs.
Basallo slashed .283/.366/.498 across his five-year minor league career with 73 home runs and 269 RBIs. He joined the Orioles' big league roster last Sunday, just one day after outfield prospect Dylan Beavers got the call.
Both players have made an impact for the O's early on, but Basallo's deal proves the club's trust in the young player's star potential. Basallo ranks not only as Baltimore's top prospect, but as the fourth overall in all of baseball according to ESPN's latest rankings.
The commitment to Basallo may also reveal their intentions with catcher Adley Rutschman. Rutschman, who has missed time with oblique issues, has seen a dip in production this year, batting just .227 with 9 homers in 85 games.
The former first overall pick is still just 27 years old and coming off two straight All-Star appearances. But with injury concerns and regression at the plate, Baltimore could choose to move on from Rutschman with Basallo now locked up long-term.
Basallo's extension also marks the first long-term contract for Mike Elias since taking over as general manager in November 2018, making them the last team in MLB to do so during that period.
The young player has proved capable in limited action, but has a ceiling worth every penny. Even if Basallo doesn't develop into a strong defensive catcher, he could become an everyday player at first base. While he has an above-average throwing arm, the Orioles are signing Basallo for his tremendous ability at the plate.
With Basallo and Beavers already contributing at the major league level, Baltimore's youth movement is well underway. In locking up Basallo, it will be interesting to see if the O's continue to invest in their young talent pre-arbitration.