Baltimore Orioles place star slugger on IL with oblique injury
The Baltimore Orioles have had 27 players go on the injured list in 2025, and now franchise catcher Adley Rutschman is one of five to have multiple stints.
Before Thursday's series opener against the Houston Astros, interim manager Tony Mansolino announced that Rutschman would be placed on the 10-day injured list with a "mild" oblique strain on his right side. The switch-hitting catcher had been scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to abdominal discomfort, an issue he first noticed during Monday’s pregame routine in the batting cage.
To fill his roster spot, the Orioles recalled outfielder Daniel Johnson from Triple-A Norfolk.
Rutschman, 27, was previously sidelined from June 20 to July 28 due to an oblique strain on his opposite (left) side. Mansolino said it is still undetermined whether Rutschman will be able to return before the regular season schedule wraps up on Sept. 28.
This is just the second time Rutschman has landed on the injured list in his four-year career. He played 113 games after making his MLB debut in May 2022, then helped Baltimore reach consecutive playoff appearances by playing over 148 games in each of the past two seasons—both of which were All-Star campaigns for the former No. 1 overall pick.
In 85 games this season, Rutschman has posted a career-worst .227/.310/.373 (.684 OPS) slash line with nine home runs and 29 RBIs for the last-place Orioles. Defensively, he ranks in the 81st percentile for framing and the 74th percentile for blocking in 2025, according to Statcast.
With Rutschman injured, recently promoted top prospect Samuel Basallo will step into an everyday role behind the plate. Mansolino said he envisions Basallo catching five or six times during the Orioles' eight-game homestand, though Basallo could also start at designated hitter or first base.
Basallo, 21, was ranked the eighth-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline before being called up on Sunday. The lefty-hitting slugger posted a .966 OPS across 76 Triple-A games in 2025, and in his first three big-league games, he went 3-for-10 with a double and five RBIs.
Alex Jackson, who was already on the active roster as the No. 3 catcher, will now serve as the primary backup. Mansolino also noted Thursday that he does not expect fellow veteran backstop Gary Sánchez to return from his right knee sprain before mid-September.