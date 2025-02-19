Baltimore Orioles Skipper Says He Wants Drastic Change to Team's Offensive Approach
The Baltimore Orioles have made the playoffs each of the last two seasons, and they are looking to make it a third year in a row.
In 2023, the Orioles won the American League East division for just the second time since 1997. They were looking like a solid World Series contender, but were swept by the eventual champion Texas Rangers in the divisional round.
2024 was looking a lot better for the team. They did not win the division, but they won 91 games and hosted the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card series.
They were once again favorites, but were swept at Camden Yards.
Baltimore is motivated to not only make the playoffs, but win some games, as well.
However, it might be a different style of baseball that gets them there.
The Orioles were a top-10 offensive team last season. They finished second in home runs, fourth in runs scored and fourth in OPS. But, the team stole less than 100 bases and had just six total sacrifice bunts.
Still, Baltimore has one of the best hitting teams in the MLB.
This begs the question why Hyde wants to make the change.
Well, in games they lost, the Orioles had an OPS under .600 and they hit just 64 of their home runs. Additionally, Baltimore had just 29 stolen bases in their 71 losses.
Last season, the team relied on their ability to hit for power while neglecting base running.
Still, the Orioles did not make many changes this offseason to build a team that can play small ball.
They signed Tyler O'Neill to a three-year deal, but he is not a bunter or base stealer. The right-handed hitter is the only real offensive addition made this winter.
Their returning players have some speed, though.
Per Baseball Savant, Jackson Holliday and Jorge Mateo both run over 29 feet per second. Cedric Mullins led the team with 32 stolen bases last year, but Gunnar Henderson is the only other player who had over 20 stolen bases.
The Orioles need Holliday and Mateo to use their legs more on the basepaths. Bunting for hits would also help those faster players raise their batting average and on-base percentage.
Baltimore is a good team, but they have not had the postseason success to show it.
Maybe a change in offensive gameplan is the right move.